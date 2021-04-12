Jaelan Phillips tested positive for COVID, didn’t have medical check last week

Getty Images

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips was one of the draft prospects expected to be in Indianapolis for a medical check last week, but he did not wind up getting examined by doctors.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Phillips did not go through the medical process because he tested positive for COVID-19. Assuming all goes well on that front, Phillips is expected to get a physical examination done ahead of the first round of the draft later this month.

Three Notre Dame players also missed medical evaluations after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Phillips dealt with injuries over two years at UCLA before transferring to Miami. He had eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss during his lone season with the Hurricanes.