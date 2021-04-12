Julian Edelman cut after failed physical, may retire

Getty Images

After 12 years with the Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman has been released.

The Patriots officially terminated Edelman’s contract today, with a “failed physical” designation on the NFL’s transaction wire. ESPN reported that Edelman’s next step may be retirement.

The failed physical is not a big surprise, given last week’s news that Edelman wasn’t expecting to be healthy enough to play a full season following knee surgery last year. Edelman played just six games last season because of the knee injury.

If Edelman is able to play this year, the Buccaneers would be an obvious possibility, given his long connection to Tom Brady and the Bucs’ aggressiveness about taking on veteran players.

But it appears that Edelman may have played his last game not only as a Patriot, but in the NFL altogether. If so, he walks away as a three-time Super Bowl champion who won the MVP in Super Bowl LIII and has been part of many of the most memorable games of the last decade.