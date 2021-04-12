Julian Edelman cut after failed physical, may retire

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v New England Patriots
After 12 years with the Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman has been released.

The Patriots officially terminated Edelman’s contract today, with a “failed physical” designation on the NFL’s transaction wire. ESPN reported that Edelman’s next step may be retirement.

The failed physical is not a big surprise, given last week’s news that Edelman wasn’t expecting to be healthy enough to play a full season following knee surgery last year. Edelman played just six games last season because of the knee injury.

If Edelman is able to play this year, the Buccaneers would be an obvious possibility, given his long connection to Tom Brady and the Bucs’ aggressiveness about taking on veteran players.

But it appears that Edelman may have played his last game not only as a Patriot, but in the NFL altogether. If so, he walks away as a three-time Super Bowl champion who won the MVP in Super Bowl LIII and has been part of many of the most memorable games of the last decade.

  4. One of the all time greats. Think of your health Julian and enjoy retirement. You deserve everything you’ve earned.

  5. It was a great career, but I have a sneaky suspicion he’s going to end up signing with the Bucs in late September

  6. Bummer way to end your career but also not surprising given the injury issues he’s had. Wish him all the luck, but mostly wish him to heal fully.

  10. Patriots are cold-blooded. Use the players while they are of use to you, then discard them when you’re done with them.

  11. If he’s already admitted his body won’t hold up for a full season, I doubt any team is going to be interested. Even the Bucs. Seems like retirement is coming.

  13. Retire without officially turning in the paperwork. Rehab with the hopes of maybe joining a team down the stretch, likely the bucs.

  14. Arrested and should have been cut in 2011.

    Busted for cheating a few years ago.

    Bye.

  20. Say it aint so. A great player who always seemed to get open for Brady. Great communication and chemistry between the two of them. He did all that while being grossly underpaid. The end comes to all great players and Jules will be sorely missed.
  21. He gives a million percent every time he is on the field. An old-school, hard-nosed tough guy playing in the modern era.

  22. career playoff recieving yards

    Rice
    Edelman
    Irvin
    Branch
    Gronk
    Wayne
    Reed
    Ward
    Biletnikoff
    Pearson
    Warfield
    Monk
    Bolden

    That’s the company he kept. Damn impressive!

  24. His biggest problem is what will his health be like down the road. Say what you will about him, but he was one tough guy. Good luck in your retirement.
    I didn’t think the Patriots would ever find a guy as good as Wes Welker was, but then they found Edelman, who did the same kind of things Welker did.
    I admire guys like Welker, Edelman, and former Jets player Wayne Chrebet. All of them were small in stature, but had huge hearts.

  25. We Salute You. may you never have to buy another meal in NE.
    True Patriot
    like to see you as the New Receivers Coach.

  27. He’ll go to Tampa where they will continue to act like every win is because of Grady and Gronk and ignore that the team has a great D.

  28. Probably the most underrated WR of all time.

    That double clutch catch in the greatest comeback in SB history was simply spectacular.

    He will do very well in his second career.

    He’s a very interesting cat.

  29. unclmikl says:
    April 12, 2021 at 5:03 pm
    We Salute You. may you never have to buy another meal in NE.
    True Patriot
    like to see you as the New Receivers Coach.

    Mike Vrabel may add him to his staff. He’d be a good receivers coach anywhere.

  30. Old school throwback player who could have played in any era in all three phases of the game.

    My kind of football player.

  33. Hate seeing him go out his way. Ironically, he had the best game of his career (in terms of yards) this past year against Seattle – with Cam throwing to him (early in the season before Cam started throwing worm-burners).

  34. One of the all time greats. Think of your health Julian and enjoy retirement. You deserve everything you’ve earned.

    One of the all time greats who finished his career as the 156th all time leading receiver, in a passing league, with the GOAT at QB

  35. I love the both tremendously but a team made up of 11 Julian Edelman’s beats a team of 11 Tom Brady’s any day of the week.

  36. He’s Not going to Tampa. He’s done. His knee can’t be fixed, just managed. Thanks for the memories. 43 mil for a late round Kent St QB. Not bad. He’ll make plenty after FB too.

  37. By terminating his contract the Patriots did him a SOLID. They now made Julian Edelman eligible for the injury protection benefit which could pay him $2M in September. ($1.2M would count against the cap, $800K would be considered a benefit).

  38. He looked into a camera once during a game and spit right onto the lens. Nice freaking guy…

  41. That’s very nice Edelman was 156th all time leading WR. He was also 2nd all time in the playoffs. 2nd only to the great Jerry Rice. With clutch catch after clutch catch(Sorry Falcons). And 3 rings, with 1 SBowl MVP. Otherwise, good point.

  43. You dont get into the hall of fame based off playoff stats. 156th all time in receiving yards. He isnt getting close to the hof

  44. Tampa don;t need Edelman for the whole season. Come south, take your time getting well and play second half of the season and to win Super Bowl

  45. Patriots did the right thing. He was never the type of player to run for the sideline or avoid traffic. His game was based on his quickness and cuts. The knees are critical.

  46. Greatest catch in Super Bowl history.

    David Tyree might have a differing opinion

