Julian Edelman: I am retiring a Patriot

Getty Images

Julian Edelman is hanging up his cleats.

Shortly after news broke that the Patriots had released Edelman after he failed a physical related to last year’s knee injury, Edelman announced that he has played the last game of his career.

“Nothing in my career has ever come easy,” Edelman said. “This isn’t going to be easy either. I’ve always said I’m going until the wheels come off and they finally have fallen off. Due to an injury last year I will be making my official announcement of my retirement from football. It was a hard decision but the right decision for me and my family. And I am honored and so proud to be retiring as a Patriot.”

Edelman retires with three Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP award, and he retires with a unique place in Patriots history for his many contributions, which included not only being one of the NFL’s top possession receivers, but also a contributor as a punt returner, a passer on trick plays and even a cornerback at times.

“It’s been a hell of a run,” Edelman said. “I can’t forget you, Patriot Nation.”