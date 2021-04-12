Panthers “have to wait and see how things play out” with Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

The Panthers are welcoming Sam Darnold to the team on Monday and they’ve yet to decide what to do with 2020’s starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule confirmed that the team gave Bridgewater permission to speak to other teams about trades. A report last week indicated multiple teams have interest in Bridgewater, but that they’d want him to take a pay cut to facilitate a deal. He’s scheduled to make $17 million with $10 million guaranteed.

Rhule said that the team was taking a patient approach with determining any future moves.

“We’re going to have to wait and see how things play out,” Rhule said.

Rhule was asked about the possibility of Bridgewater remaining as a backup and whether it was fair to ask Bridgewater to play that role. Rhule said he doesn’t “believe in fair or unfair in professional sports” and that things happen as they happen.