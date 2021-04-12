Report: James Conner underwent toe surgery after off-field injury

Getty Images

Running back James Conner is in Arizona today, his first known visit since becoming a free agent. Perhaps an offseason injury played a role.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Conner injured a toe while riding a recreational vehicle this offseason. Conner underwent surgery to repair a “very moderate turf-toe type injury,” per Rapoport, with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson performing the procedure.

Conner is expected to make a full recovery by June.

The Steelers struggled to run the ball last season, and Conner finished with 721 yards and six touchdowns on 169 carries in 13 games. He played 51 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Conner’s best season came in 2018 when he rushed for 973 yards with a 4.5 yards per carry average and 12 touchdowns while catching 55 passes for 497 yards. It earned him Pro Bowl honors.

While the former third-round choice might not be a lead back, he could fit in nicely with a team looking for veteran depth in the backfield like the Cardinals.

Arizona has Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and Khalfani Muhammad on the roster at the position.