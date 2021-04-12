Sam Darnold “super excited” to play with Robby Anderson again

Getty Images

When the Panthers acquired Sam Darnold from the Jets, one of Carolina’s happiest players was Robby Anderson.

The wide receiver played with the quarterback in New York, and Anderson told NFL Network last week that he feels the two had “very good chemistry.” Darnold echoed the sentiment during his introductory press conference on Monday, saying he’s “super excited” to reunite with Anderson.

“Robby’s one of a kind. He’s an amazing guy and someone I love spending time with,” Darnold said. “And on the field, he’s going to tell you how it is. If he sees a play our a route a certain way, he’s going to let you know. And he’s not afraid to hear some criticism back. Robby’s a great teammate and I’m glad I’m back with him.”

Darnold said he heard from Anderson after the trade went down, and the wide receiver was “pumped.”

“He said, ‘You’re going to love it. It’s all ball all the time,'” Darnold said. “I think that’s really good for me. It fits me and Robby just the same.”

Anderson had the most productive year of his career with Carolina in 2020, making 95 receptions for 1,096 yards with three touchdowns. His previous career highs in yards and receptions came the season before Darnold was drafted, as he caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven TDs in 2017.