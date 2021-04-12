Sam Darnold: Uncertainty was driving me insane

Getty Images

There were a lot of people wondering what the Jets would do at quarterback after finishing 2-14 and earning the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

Sam Darnold was at the top of that list. Darnold wrapped up his third season with the team in early January and then started waiting to find out if the Jets would move forward with him or if they would opt to use that pick on a new quarterback.

The signs that Darnold’s time was up piled up over the last few weeks and they traded him to the Panthers last week. Darnold told reporters on Monday that he always believed he could make it work with the Jets and that it was a “tough pill to swallow” when the trade went down, but finally learning where he’d be playing lessened the blow.

“That was tough, I’m not gonna lie,” Darnold said, via WFAN.com. “That was a tough part for me . . . I feel like I’m a planner . . . just the uncertainty there, for lack of a better term, was driving me insane. When I found out, it was just a relief to hear the news and find out where my next stop was going to be.”

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said on Monday that the Panthers believe in Darnold, which may also come as a relief given the way things went south with the Jets after a hopeful start to his NFL career.