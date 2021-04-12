Texans waive Steven Mitchell, Beau Benzschawel

Getty Images

The Texans have waived wide receiver Steven Mitchell and offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, the club announced on Monday.

Mitchell had been with Houston since 2018, when he signed with the club’s practice squad. He appeared in 10 games over the last three seasons, starting two of them. He caught seven passes for 97 yards and also played 19 special teams snaps. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Rams.

Benzschawel signed with Houston’s practice squad late in the 2020 season and was elevated to the gameday roster for the club’s season finale against the Titans. He played seven special teams snaps in the matchup. Benzschawel spent most of the 2019 and 2020 seasons on Detroit’s practice squad.