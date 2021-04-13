Brandon McManus: Players are looking for a fair negotiation; it hasn’t been that way

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos players announced on Tuesday that they collectively will not be attending voluntary offseason workouts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the statement released by the NFLPA explained the players’ stance in broad strokes, kicker Brandon McManus — Denver’s NFLPA player representative — noted not attending offseason workouts is in part a practical matter.

“We work out [Monday through Thursday], players leave on the weekend. How do you test to come back in the building?” McManus told Mike Klis of KUSA. “People take vacations out of the country and come back in and test positive and they’re amongst us. There’s been nothing agreed upon. All the players are looking for is a fair negotiation. It hasn’t been that way.”

As the players’ statement did, McManus pointed to the number of COVID-19 cases in the Denver area as one of the reasons why it’s best for players to stay away.

“We possibly see value in virtual meetings but in person at this time, especially with Colorado’s fourth wave coming through — the positivity rate now is three-times higher than what it was when we canceled the offseason program last year,” McManus said. “So why are we getting forced into that — just because we made it through last season? So that’s our stance.”