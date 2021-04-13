Bucs turned to Gio Bernard because of running back drops

Getty Images

During the 2020 season, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians bristled at the idea that his players dropped too many passes. On Monday, his team signed a running back who is less likely to drop passes.

As explained by Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Buccaneers added Gio Bernard in order to address that deficiency. It’s a move that makes LeSean McCoy‘s return highly unlikely.

Bernard, as noted by Auman, has had at least 30 catches in each of his eight seasons with the Bengals. He had 47 receptions in 2020. And so Bernard becomes, as a practical matter, Tom Brady‘s James White in Tampa.

The move makes a strong Buccaneers team even stronger, and it adds to a roster that returns all 22 starters a veteran player who surely wants a Super Bowl ring badly (as most players who don’t have one do). Having a guy like that around can help guard against complacency.

Then again, with Tom Brady on the team, complacency surely won’t be an issue for the Buccaneers. Having Bernard around means drops will be less of an issue, too.