Chiefs release statement after Britt Reid charged with DWI

The Chiefs released a statement after former assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday for a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old Ariel Young.

“The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident,” the team said. “Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

Many questions remain about the Feb. 4 wreck. Britt Reid, who has a previous drunk driving conviction, was going 83.9 mph and had a blood alcohol concentration of .113 when he slammed his car into a car that had pulled over to assist a stalled car, prosecutors say.

The crash happened days before Super Bowl LV and Britt Reid, then the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach, missed the game. Britt Reid no longer is employed by the team.