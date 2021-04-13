Deion Sanders: Tennessee State hiring Eddie George is “phenomenal”

Getty Images

Eddie George will soon coach against Deion Sanders, and Sanders thinks there’s going to be some great competition.

George has just been named as the new head coach at Tennessee State, which plays an annual rivalry game against Jackson State, where Sanders is the head coach. Sanders said George reached out to him to pick his brain about taking the job, and Sanders encouraged him.

“I was ecstatic,” Sanders said, via the Tennessean. “I told him I’m here if you need me in any capacity.”

Sanders said George is going to be the kind of coach young players will benefit from having.

“I’m so excited,” Sanders said. “The man that Eddie George is, forget the football player, just the man. Eddie’s a good person, football aficionado and I’m pretty sure he’s going to assemble a wonderful staff.”

Sanders noted that he and George both realize they’re taking on big challenges.

“This is a phenomenal move,” Sanders said. “I’m not going to say it’s a trend because you have to have the understanding, the love and the passion for it. So this is not like a fad what we’re doing.”

Tennessee State plays Jackson State annually in the Southern Heritage Classic.