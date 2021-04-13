Erie County executive: Plan for full capacity Bills games with vaccinated fans

Getty Images

The Bills were able to have some fans in the building for their playoff home games in January and they are looking forward to having a lot more of them on hand this fall.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Tuesday that he is supportive of plans to have the newly rechristened Highmark Stadium open at full capacity when the 2021 season gets underway in September. He noted that the plan is to limit admission to those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Our plan is that unless you are vaccinated, you will not have entry to the stadium. It is easy and safe,” Poloncarz said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

There was no mention of what that would mean for children under 16 as the vaccines in use are currently not approved for use for that group and there are plenty of other details about the plans for Bills games that need to come to light, but they likely won’t be the only team moving in this direction ahead of the 2021 season.