James Conner: Chase Edmonds has that dog mentality just like me

Getty Images

James Conner signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, bringing him out west after spending his college and pro career in Pittsburgh.

Conner is one of several veteran free agents Arizona has brought in this offseason, and said during his press conference on Tuesday that part of the franchise’s appeal was the presence of Chase Edmonds.

“I was watching film and I’m like, man this dude, he can ball,” Conner said. “I want to learn from him, be a part of it, and just work with him.

“I think Chase can do it all and I believe I can do it all. … His decision making, his speed, he runs hard, too. He’s got that dog mentality just like I’ve got. So we’re just gonna roll.”

After Kenyan Drake signed with the Raiders in free agency, Edmonds appears likely to take over as the Cardinals’ lead back. A fourth-round pick in 2018, Edmonds accounted for 850 yards from scrimmage in 2020 — 448 rushing, 402 receiving — and had five total touchdowns. Conner had 721 yards rushing in 13 games last year, also making 35 receptions for 215 yards.