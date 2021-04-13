James Conner: Toe is healing up well

Getty Images

Before running back James Conner signed with the Cardinals as a free agent on Tuesday, there was word that he recently had surgery to repair an injury to his toe.

The injury was said to be similar to turf toe and occurred during an accident on an all-terrain vehicle. During an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Conner confirmed the report and said that he’s on the mend.

“Just a little accident happened,” Conner said.” Had a little toe issue. Thankfully it was not as serious as a whole turf toe injury. Had to get it addressed, had to get it fixed and I’m healing up well, healing up very nice.”

Injuries have kept Conner out of 12 games and limited him in others over the last three seasons. He told reporters that “the only thing I can do is continue to get my body ready” and deal with whatever comes up when it comes up. The Cardinals will be hoping that the move into their backfield will come with more consistent availability.