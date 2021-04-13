Jordan Howard thought he might be done in NFL early in free agency

Getty Images

Running back Jordan Howard waited for the phone to ring when free agency started last month and then he waited some more because no one was racing to sign him for the 2021 season.

The Eagles eventually offered Howard a job, but the quiet response that preceded their interest had Howard thinking that he might have reached the end of the line in the NFL.

“Honestly, the market for me was just pretty dry,” Howard said, via NJ.com. “I was at the point where I was having thoughts that I might be done because teams weren’t really calling.”

Howard left the Eagles for the Dolphins last March, but returned to Philly’s practice squad after being released in November. He had 35 carries for 60 yards and four touchdowns between the two teams and will likely need a bit more production this year to ensure its not his final one in the NFL.