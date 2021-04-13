Marv Levy chosen to CFL Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Former Bills head coach Marv Levy is getting recognition for another part of his coaching career, with his selection today to the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame.

Levy was head coach of the Montreal Alouettes for five seasons and made the playoffs all five times. The Alouettes won the Grey Cup in 1974 and 1977.

Levy joins Bud Grant and Warren Moon as the only people enshrined in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. The 95-year-old Levy said he was honored to be in that company.

“It certainly is meaningful,” Levy told the Bills’ website. “I know both of those people fairly well. We competed against Warren Moon, of course, and against Bud Grant during his coaching days here in the NFL, as well as in the CFL. So, I’m tremendously honored and just grateful for the recognition that’s coming.”

Levy left the Alouettes to become head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 1978 to 1982. He then spent one year coaching the Chicago Blitz of the United States Football League before coaching the Bills from 1986 to 1997.