Panthers add Frank Herron﻿, P.J. Johnson, and Mikey Daniel

Getty Images

The Panthers have added three players on Tuesday. The club announced that it signed defensive end Frank Herron and defensive tackle P.J. Johnson to one-year deals. And NFL Media’s Ian Rapport reports the Panthers are signing fullback Mikey Daniel as well.

Herron has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2018. He’s appeared in seven games for the Lions over the past two seasons, making a total of 11 tackles in 197 defensive snaps. But he’s also spent time with the Seahawks, Titans, and Dolphins.

Johnson was a Lions seventh-round pick in 2019, but did not make the club out of training camp. After playing his college ball at Arizona, Johnson has also spent time with the Chargers, Seahawks, and Cardinals.

According to Rapoport, the Panthers worked out Daniel on Tuesday morning. He spent time with the Falcons during training camp last year, but did not appear in a game. Daniel went undrafted after playing his college ball at South Dakota State.