Paul Lo Duca defamation verdict is a cautionary tale for NFL players, coaches

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2021, 9:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

Anything you say can be held against you.

That reality applies in many contexts, including when telling untruths about others. Former MLB catcher Paul Lo Duca has learned that lesson the hard way, losing a defamation lawsuit brought by MLB umpire Joe West.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Lo Duca appeared on an Action Network podcast in 2019 and made false statements about West. Court papers filed by West contend that Lo Duca said West “open[ed] up the strike zone” for pitcher Billy Wagner in exchange for Wagner loaning West a ’57 Chevy whenever West was in town.

Wagner denied in an affidavit that the conversation ever happened, which hurt Lo Duca’s case. Far more damaging to his defense was the fact that he didn’t mount one. Per Kaplan, Lo Duca never responded to the lawsuit.

Ignoring a lawsuit leads to a default judgment, followed by a damages trial at which the defendant has no representation. Even with a one-side submission of evidence, however, West fell far short of nearly $11.9 million that he was seeking to repair his reputation. The judge instead gave West $500,000.

“The court concludes, however, that the reputation management plan . . . created for the plaintiff, estimated to cost $11,898,000.00, vastly overstates the expenses necessary to remove the Lo Duca story from internet web sites or ‘push down’ the story by emphasizing positive stories about the plaintiff,” the presiding judge wrote.

Per Kaplan, the Action Network separately settled with West and took down the podcast in question. All other terms are confidential.

For NFL players and coaches who get miffed about decisions made by game officials, there’s a message and a lesson. Don’t suggest that there’s any type of corruption happening with calls made and not made unless you can prove it later. And even if you can prove, ask yourself whether it’s worth spending the money necessary to do so.

6 responses to “Paul Lo Duca defamation verdict is a cautionary tale for NFL players, coaches

  2. Lo Duca was lying though, he never caught Wagner with West behind the plate. As long as you’re not telling blatant lies I think players would be fine. With that being said, it will take more than $12 million to repair Joe West’s reputation. Hopefully I don’t get sued for that comment

  3. Joe West has a (deserved) horrible reputation but if you are going to publicly accuse someone of fixing games, you better have facts on your side. I read in another article that Wagner didn’t pitch with West behind the plate in the time he played with Lo Duca. I also wonder if Wagner knew Lo Duca planned to print the story.

    I’m not saying West wasn’t doing anything wrong, just that Lo Duca didn’t have his Duck in a row to prove it.

  4. to be fair, Joe West was a major league umpire in name only. The only thing Joe West was a maor leaguer in was inflated ego. Whenever an umpire becomes a bigger story that the game they were working, something is wrong.

  5. There’s way more evidence of fishy betting outcomes in NFL GAMES. The Packers v Seahawks Monday night game with the replacement refs was a blatant horrible call. One time I think it was Jets v Seahawks and Vinny Testaverde was stopped at the 1 or maybe half yard line, way short of a TD. Next thing I know Vinny T was awarded a TD. Maybe the refs didn’t fix it, but perhaps the NFL in conjunction with Vegas fixed it as there was a $640 million swing to the books on the Packers v Seahawks replacement ref game. Listen anyone with a brain, knows that betting outcome was fixed.

  6. Who cares…This maybe would be relevant in the 90s…or early 2000s. Its been over for these jabronis for years. Please find a real story…hopefully relevant to the past decade.

