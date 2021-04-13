Report: Falcons will attend Justin Fields’ second Pro Day workout

Getty Images

The Falcons have done their best this offseason to portray an open mind about taking a quarterback with the fourth overall pick in the draft and they’ll reportedly be checking out the workout of a potential choice with that pick on Wednesday.

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will be holding his second Pro Day workout of the offseason and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Falcons will be represented at the workout. It’s not known who will be there from the team, but Breer reports that they’ll have the maximum allotment of three people on hand to watch Fields.

The 49ers and Patriots are also set to be on hand for Fields’ workout. The 49ers did not go to his earlier Pro Day because they were watching Mac Jones‘ workout at Alabama.

Fields’ Pro Day will be followed by Trey Lance‘s second Pro Day next Monday and that’s all that’s on the schedule for the draft’s quarterbacks before the first round kicks off on April 29.