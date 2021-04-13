Report: Justin Fields, Trey Lance to do drills used by 49ers at workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2021, 9:52 AM EDT
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama
Getty Images

The 49ers shook up the pre-draft landscape when they traded up to the No. 3 pick and the impact that the move had will be seen at a couple of upcoming Pro Day workouts.

Justin Fields will hold a second Pro Day workout on Wednesday and Trey Lance will do the same next Monday. With the 49ers almost certainly picking a quarterback, head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch are set to attend both workouts.

They’ll reportedly see some familiar work being done on the field.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Fields and Lance will incorporate drills and throws that Shanahan uses in 49ers practices along with things they did during their initial workouts this year. That’s as close as they’ll get to holding a private workout for the 49ers under the rules in place for this offseason and we’ll know in a couple of weeks if they impress the 49ers enough to be the choice at No. 3.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Justin Fields, Trey Lance to do drills used by 49ers at workouts

  1. IMHO Trey is a little better suited for the 49ers but they can’t go wrong with either.

  2. Who they pick will depend on who is available when it is their turn. There is no assurance that the Jets will pick Zach Wilson. They may instead pick either Mac Jones or Justin Fields. If so, then Frisco may have to choose between Jones and Wilson or Fields and Wilson. Whoever they end up with, they should be in good shape if they have both their pick and Jimmy G. for the 2021 season. The worst thing that can happen is if they get rid of Jimmy G. and their number 1 pick is injured. Cincinnati found out the hard way afterthey got rid of Andy Dalton.

  3. Forget those bogus reports, we all saw what Justin Fields did against Clemson in the CFB semi’s. While injured he came back and had an all-time legendary game. He has the intangibles. Justin Field’s ceiling is limitless! Take him SF!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.