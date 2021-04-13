Report: Justin Fields, Trey Lance to do drills used by 49ers at workouts

Getty Images

The 49ers shook up the pre-draft landscape when they traded up to the No. 3 pick and the impact that the move had will be seen at a couple of upcoming Pro Day workouts.

Justin Fields will hold a second Pro Day workout on Wednesday and Trey Lance will do the same next Monday. With the 49ers almost certainly picking a quarterback, head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch are set to attend both workouts.

They’ll reportedly see some familiar work being done on the field.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Fields and Lance will incorporate drills and throws that Shanahan uses in 49ers practices along with things they did during their initial workouts this year. That’s as close as they’ll get to holding a private workout for the 49ers under the rules in place for this offseason and we’ll know in a couple of weeks if they impress the 49ers enough to be the choice at No. 3.