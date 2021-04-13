Russell Wilson, Ciara will host vaccination special on NBC

Getty Images

When Russell Wilson appears on NBC on a Sunday night, he’s usually wearing a football uniform. This Sunday night, he won’t be.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, will host Roll Up Your Sleeves this Sunday night on NBC at 7:00 p,m. ET. The program, aimed at encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, will include President Joe Biden and various celebrities, including (via Yahoo.com) Charles Barkley, Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, will participate. McConaughey will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It’s critical for everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination, and it’s great that people like Wilson and Ciara are attaching their names, faces, and voices to the effort.

All things COVID inexplicably became political, early in the pandemic. It shouldn’t be that way. We all must respect and trust science, and we all must do our part to avoid goofy conspiracy theories and to do what needs to be done to get back to normal.

And if the vaccine really is a way for Bill Gates to track my movements and activities, I’ve got no problem with it. If Gates wants to be extremely bored what where I go and what I do, that’s his prerogative.