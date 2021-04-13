Sheldon Rankins on Jets defensive line: I think we’re going to do some damage

Getty Images

After playing his first five pro seasons with the Saints, defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins signed a two-year deal with the Jets.

He’s joining a team that’s building, after finishing with double-digit losses in five of the last seven years. But Rankins sees pieces along the line that can be the basis of a strong defense under head coach Robert Saleh — like 2019 No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams.

“I’ve followed Quinnen since he was at Alabama. Obviously, the type of player he was down there, the whole country was watching him,” Rankins said, via SNY. “So just seeing that and then obviously I’m a junkie of this game so I’m always watching the D-tackles and different things like that. So I’ve watched Quinnen’s first couple years with the Jets, watched Foley [Fatukasi], watch all those guys.

“I think not only Quinnen but just me pairing up with all those guys inside, I think we’re going to do some damage.”

Williams had 7.0 sacks, 14 Qb hits, and 10 tackles for loss in his second season last year. Rankins has dealt with injuries over the last couple years, but has 17.5 career sacks and 25 tackles for loss in 63 career games.