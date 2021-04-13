Stefon Diggs: Bills were fortunate to hold onto so many players

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is happy about the addition of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, but his appreciation of the team’s offseason moves wasn’t limited to new arrivals in Buffalo.

The Bills re-sign guard Jon Feliciano, tackle Daryl Williams, and linebacker Matt Milano rather than let them walk as free agents. They also reworked the contracts of players like center Mitch Morse and defensive end Mario Addison to ensure that they’d be back for another run with the team.

Diggs feels that the moves allows the team to build off the foundation established under head coach Sean McDermott and offers a chance at prolonged success for the 2020 AFC East champs.

“We were fortunate enough to sign a lot of the guys that could have ended up on other teams or ended up on a new adventure,” Diggs said, via Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com. “So for us, we are looking forward to having back all of our guys and building off that same foundation we built last year and the years prior to that because they had good years prior to me coming here. For me, I’m just looking forward to being the best teammate I can be and having some success on the field and doing my job. Hopefully we’re just scratching the surface of where we can be, but I don’t like to count my eggs before they hatch.”

The Bills couldn’t hold onto everybody, but the core remains intact and that’s reason to share Diggs’ feeling about what could be in the cards for the 2021 season.