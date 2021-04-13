Stefon Diggs: We’ll be able to lean on Emmanuel Sanders in crunch time

Getty Images

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs put together one of the best seasons in franchise history for his first season with the Bills in 2020. While Buffalo finished second in both total yards and points scored, Diggs feels like one of his new teammates can help elevate the offense to new heights.

The Bills signed Emmanuel Sanders to a one-year deal the day after he was officially released by the Saints last month. In an interview with Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com, Diggs said he did some recruiting to convince Sanders to join the squad.

“When I started getting a little bit of wind of him thinking about coming out, I instantly hit him up and told him I would love to have another teammate like him,” Diggs said. “I had known him prior to that so it wasn’t like a brand-new person. But I told him, ‘We need you here.’ I definitely feel like he’ll be one of the weapons for Josh [Allen] and one of the guys that we can lean on in crunch time and times like that.”

Sanders, who turned 34 in March, caught 61 passes for 726 yards with five touchdowns last year with the Saints. He recorded three seasons of over 1,000 yards with the Broncos from 2014-2016 and has 662 career receptions for 8,619 yards and 47 TDs.

With Sanders in tow, Allen now has a receivers group led by Diggs, Sanders, and Cole Beasley to work with.