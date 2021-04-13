Tyler Lockett hoping to finish career with Seahawks

Getty Images

After signing a new four-year contract extension with the Seahawks earlier this month, wide receiver Tyler Lockett hopes that will allow him to finish his career in Seattle.

“I would love to finish my career as a Seattle Seahawk,” Lockett said on Tuesday. “That’s why I said it was an amazing feeling that they even wanted to keep me on the team even longer. I understand this is a business. I understand that sometimes business moves are made and sometimes it works out in the best interests of ourselves as players and sometimes it doesn’t — it benefits other players. So just to be able to see how they feel about me, understand how they feel about me, it brings that type of feeling to me that, you know, they want me here just as much as I want to be here.

“And who wouldn’t want to finish their career with a team that loves them just as much as you love them?”

Lockett has blossomed from a third-round pick into a player that could finish his career as the second-leading receiver in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Steve Largent. Lockett has missed just one game in six seasons for the Seahawks. Following the retirement of Doug Baldwin after the 2018 season, Lockett has gone over 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons with 1,057 yards in 2019 and 1,054 yards in 2020. He has 28 touchdowns over the last three seasons and has shown a knack for making tremendous catches for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Lockett’s 100 receptions last year set a franchise record for most in a single season, surpassing the 94 receptions previously held by Baldwin and Bobby Engram.

Lockett is 12 touchdowns behind Baldwin’s 47 for second-most in team history. He’s 2,728 yards behind Brian Blades’ 7,620 yards for second in receiving yards. With Lockett now under contract through the 2025 season, he’ll have a very good chance at breaking both marks to move into the No. 2 slot behind Largent.

“I know it’s hard to be able to be in a position as athletes for us in the NFL to even get to a third contract extension,” Lockett said. “Usually we say that the average is three-and-a-half years to play in the league and, I don’t know if that’s changed, to even make it to a second contract you’ve already beat the odds within the average years of playing and to get another contract after that, I mean it’s like a really amazing accomplishment.”