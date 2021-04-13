Vinny Curry on Jets: Seen this ship before with Eagles, wanted to be part of it

Getty Images

Things did not end well for Doug Pederson in Philadelphia, but there were happier days during his tenure as the Eagles head coach.

Pederson took over after the Chip Kelly era came crashing to an end and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in his second season with the team. Defensive end Vinny Curry was in Philadelphia for those seasons and said on Tuesday that he signed with the Jets because he sensed something similar was going on with their head coach Robert Saleh.

“Just to see Saleh and Joe Douglas and everybody, just to see where they’re trying to take this ship, I just want to be aboard,” Curry said, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday. “I just wanted to get on this ship. I’ve seen this ship before when coach Pederson took over in Philadelphia. I’ve seen this ship before, and I just wanted to be a part of it.”

While the Jets have had plenty of ugly endings to coaching tenures over the years, they haven’t been able to match what the Eagles did in Super Bowl LII and doing so would make any future meltdowns a little bit easier to handle.