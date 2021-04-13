Washington signs Sammis Reyes

Getty Images

Washington has added a tight end, announcing on Tuesday the signing of Sammis Reyes.

Reyes is a former Division I basketball player at Tulane, and originally had dreams of playing in the NBA. But Reyes, who grew up in Chile, decided to make the switch to football and has been working out to try to make a team.

At 25 years old, Reyes was one of 11 players training for a spot in the 2021 International Player Pathway Program — which gives players from countries around the world a chance to at least stick with a team’s practice squad for a year. Reyes worked out during Florida’s Pro Day late last month, and apparently impressed Washington’s brass enough to sign him outright.

This will be Reyes’ first opportunity at making an NFL roster.