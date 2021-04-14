Aaron Donald alleged assault victim claims he suffered concussion, broken arm, and 16 stitches near eye

Getty Images

Assault charges officially have been filed against Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Via Melina Roeder of KDKA, DeVincent Spriggs made his criminal complaint earlier today. He contends that Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, began punching Spriggs after he accidentally bumped into Donald early Sunday morning.

Spriggs contends that he suffered a concussion and a broken arm. He also says that he has 16 stitches near his eye.

The Rams have said they are collecting information about the situation. The NFL, which has jurisdiction over offseason misconduct allegations under the Personal Conduct Policy, also will surely investigate.

Spriggs likely will also sue Donald for compensation for the injuries that Spriggs allegedly sustained.