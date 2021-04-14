Aaron Donald alleged assault victim claims he suffered concussion, broken arm, and 16 stitches near eye

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Assault charges officially have been filed against Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Via Melina Roeder of KDKA, DeVincent Spriggs made his criminal complaint earlier today. He contends that Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, began punching Spriggs after he accidentally bumped into Donald early Sunday morning.

Spriggs contends that he suffered a concussion and a broken arm. He also says that he has 16 stitches near his eye.

The Rams have said they are collecting information about the situation. The NFL, which has jurisdiction over offseason misconduct allegations under the Personal Conduct Policy, also will surely investigate.

Spriggs likely will also sue Donald for compensation for the injuries that Spriggs allegedly sustained.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Aaron Donald alleged assault victim claims he suffered concussion, broken arm, and 16 stitches near eye

  2. JACKPOT!! I’d like to get knocked out by an NFL player. It’s easy money..SMH… why do these guys continue to put themselves in these situations? Nothing good happens at 3am yet it seems like every off season some player is out in a club, and it always ends badly. Unreal

  3. Aaron Donald is one baaaaaaaad man, I give credit to Spriggs for taking a million dollar butt whooping !

  4. Those injuries sound like what any offensive lineman could claim on any given Sunday after facing Donald for 4 quarters

  5. Allegedly?

    Either you have stitches and a broken arm (and likely the large medical bills to go with) or you don’t. Something so incredibly easy to prove/disprove – very unlikely there’s anything alleged.

    Now someone might say it wasn’t AD that did it – it was someone else, it was self defense or whatever but I think it’s pretty obvious if a guy has a broken arm and stitches.

  6. I’m not commenting on Donald’s guilt or innocence but I love how the aggrieved party always says something like
    “Donald…began punching Spriggs after he accidentally bumped into Donald”
    I’m sure no words were said. Donald just turned and clocked him.

  7. I just saw pictures of the alleged victim, and if that was from a single punch I think Aaron might wanna consider a career in boxing, or UFC, or MMA after his playing days are over. That guy’s eye is messed up. WOW that must have been some punch!! That’s gonna cost Aaron some serious money whether or not it was provoked won’t matter it’s still assault unless he can prove the man attacked him first. Not good folks

  8. Well, if true the guy “punched” his way to become a millionaire overnight. I bet his eyesight is never the same and that broken arm doesnt heal quite right and there is on and off pain that just does not go away

  9. “Nothing good happens at 3am”. I don’t recall seeing the time of the incident. Where does it say that ?

  12. bwdjr says:
    April 14, 2021 at 12:57 pm
    “Nothing good happens at 3am”. I don’t recall seeing the time of the incident. Where does it say that ?

    5 9 Rate This
    ———–

    That was your takeaway? Quibbling over the time stamp on the after hours club?

  13. bwdjr says:
    April 14, 2021 at 12:57 pm
    “Nothing good happens at 3am”. I don’t recall seeing the time of the incident. Where does it say that ?
    ——————————————————

    Don’t be afraid to click on a link once in a while…

  16. Wonder if the Rams defense will look any different sans Donald? I think I can hear Russel Wilson”s giddiness from here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.