Aldon Smith visits the Seahawks

Getty Images

Free agency has been quiet for pass rusher Aldon Smith, but he is taking a visit today.

The Seahawks are hosting Smith for a visit, according to NFL Network.

Smith has undeniable talent and was among the best pass rushers in the NFL in his first two seasons in the league. But that was way back in 2011 and 2012. A series of off-field problems saw him miss four years from 2016 to 2019 before he returned to the Cowboys in 2020. He started all 16 games and played well for Dallas, but the Cowboys’ lack of interest in bringing him back may have been a red flag for other teams.

The Seahawks will now spend some time with Smith and try to determine whether his considerable talent makes him a player worth signing, despite some red flags.