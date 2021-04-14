Andrew Berry: We love Jadeveon Clowney’s relentless style of play

Getty Images

The Browns made it official Wednesday afternoon, announcing they’ve signed defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal.

In a statement released by the team, General Manager Andrew Berry noted Clowney’s productivity since entering the league in 2014.

“We love his relentless style of play,” Berry said. “He’s one of the more disruptive players in the game and we think he’s going to add an element of ruggedness along our defensive line and will pair nicely with many of the guys we have on the roster already. The other thing we love about Jadeveon is his versatility, his ability to play all across the front and impact the game regardless of his alignment.

“Jadeveon’s play-to-play impact on the game, whether it’s the run game as a rusher, lined up as a three-technique or lined up as an end, is something we really value. … We think he’ll really be beneficial for us in our defensive system.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski added that the team is excited to add Clowney to its defensive front.

“He’s a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass,” Stefanski said. “We’ve been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team.”

After adding Clowney, the Browns now have three former No. 1 overall picks and 10 total former first-round picks on their roster.