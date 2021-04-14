Another lawsuit is filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The total number of lawsuits against Deshaun Watson has returned to 22.

With one plaintiff dropping her case without prejudice, reducing the number of plaintiffs to 21, another woman has sued the Texans quarterback for alleged misconduct during a massage.

The latest plaintiff, a Houston makeup artist, accuses Watson of sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions at his home in September 2020 and November 2020. She claims, per the Houston Chronicle, that Watson repeatedly asked her to touch his penis during the massage.

“Plaintiff was mentally beat, the pressure from Watson’s relentless instruction coercing her against her will left her powerless,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also claims, among other things, that Watson tried to kiss the plaintiff and groped her.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, the latest plaintiff also is represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee. Last week, Buzbee said that he agreed to represent 22 plaintiffs and that he declined to represent five others.