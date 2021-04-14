Bengals will unveil new uniforms on Monday

Getty Images

Images of new Bengals uniforms appeared on the internet in early March and we’ll know if they were authentic early next week.

The Bengals announced early this year that they would be getting a new look for the 2021 season and the team announced that they will officially unveil the uniforms that Joe Burrow and others will be wearing on Monday, April 19.

Leaked images showed an orange jersey with three black stripes on the shoulder. The signature of franchise founder Paul Brown was printed on the inside of the back collar of the jersey.

While the uniforms will be different, the Bengals have already announced that they will not be tweaking the look of their helmets.