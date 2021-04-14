Broncos schedule vaccination day for players, coaches, staff, families

Getty Images

The NFL has instructed teams to arrange vaccination days for their personnel, and the Broncos have set theirs up.

Denver has scheduled a vaccination event for April 21 at which the Pfizer vaccine will be available to all players, coaches, staffers and any adult family members who live with them. Second shots will be made available three weeks later on May 13.

The Broncos are hosting the event in collaboration with the state of Colorado, and UCHealth will administer the shots.

In an effort to make sure everyone associated with the team understands that the vaccine is safe and effective, Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious diseases expert at UCHealth and the CU School of Medicine, will lead a virtual educational seminar for the entire organization on Friday.