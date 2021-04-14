Calvin Munson, Jamal Perry sign tenders

Getty Images

Linebacker Calvin Munson and cornerback Jamal Perry signed their tenders Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Both were exclusive rights free agents.

Munson started his career with the Giants in 2017 before moving on to the Patriots the following year. He joined Miami in December 2019 and has played 18 games for the club since.

He appeared in all 16 games in 2020, playing 49 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

Perry spent time with the Eagles and Patriots before signing with the Dolphins in 2019. He’s appeared in 27 games over the past two seasons, with seven starts.

In 2020, Perry recorded 26 total tackles and one pass defensed.