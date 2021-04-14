Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver/running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson may be nearing a deal with a new team.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Patterson is visiting the Falcons. Garafolo adds that the expectation is that Patterson will wind up signing with the NFC South club.

Patterson spent the last two seasons with the Bears and appeared in every game the team played over that span. He caught 32 passes for 215 yards and ran 81 times for 335 yards and a touchdown while on offense. Patterson also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns while averaging over 29 yards per return.

Those two scores give Patterson eight career kickoff return touchdowns. Those eight touchdowns leave Patterson tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in an NFL career.