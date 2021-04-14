Eli Manning, Giants still figuring out his ambassador role

Getty Images

Back in January, it was reported that Eli Manning had met with Giants co-owner John Mara about a potential ambassador role within the organization.

Those plans have apparently gone forward. But at this point, Manning’s exact duties are not set in stone.

“We’re figuring that out,” Manning told Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media. “The Giants have been so important to me and the last 16 years of my life and really my whole adulthood. We’re going to be living in the same area so just wanted to see if there’s a role there to stay involved in some way. We’re still discussing that, figuring that out, but just hope that we can find something, find ways for me to be involved and figure out how that’s going to work out.”

Manning, 40, retired after the 2019 season, having spent 16 seasons as a Giants quarterback with a pair of Super Bowl victories. His role is likely to be on the business side of the organization rather than in coaching or scouting.