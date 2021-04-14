Former 49ers defensive back Lynn Thomas dies at 61

Getty Images

Former 49ers defensive back Lynn Thomas has died, the team announced Wednesday. Thomas was 61.

The 49ers made Thomas a fifth-round choice in 1981 out of the University of Pittsburgh. He was the last of four defensive backs the 49ers drafted that year, joining Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright and Carlton Williamson.

Thomas spent two seasons with the team, winning a ring with the 49ers on the Super Bowl XVI squad.

He played 15 games as a nickel back during his rookie season.

In 1982, Thomas appeared in nine games with one start. He played all three postseason games that season, and recovered a fumble in the 26-21 Super Bowl victory over the Bengals.