Jadeveon Clowney hoping offenses focus on stopping Myles Garrett

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney has never had double-digit sacks and has never made All-Pro. He did make three Pro Bowls while in Houston, including in 2018 when J.J. Watt also last made the Pro Bowl.

Still, Clowney, 28, believes his best is ahead of him.

“I’m capable of NFL Defensive Player of the Year,’’ Clowney said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “All-Pro for sure.”

Clowney, who has played a full, 16-game schedule only once in his career, will play opposite Myles Garrett after signing with the Browns. That means offenses will focus on stopping Garrett, which could allow Clowney more one-on-ones than he has seen in a while.

“I’m not trying to walk in and step on anybody’s toes,’’ said Clowney, who has played 21 games and totaled three sacks the past two seasons combined. “I’m just here to help out and do my job. I’m going to play hard. Everybody knows that.

“I’d like them to focus on [Garrett]. It might take some pressure off myself.”

Clowney was the No. 1 overall choice in 2014, and Garrett was the No. 1 overall choice in 2017. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall choice in 2018.