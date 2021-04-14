Jordan Howard: The sky is the limit for Jalen Hurts

USA TODAY Sports

When Jordan Howard returned to the Eagles late last season, he played alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Barring any changes, Hurts is expected to be Philadelphia’s starting QB again in 2021. Based on his experience with the young signal-caller, Howard thinks Hurts should be able to excel.

“I feel like the sky is the limit for Jalen,” Howard said during his Tuesday press conference. “He’s a very hard worker and I know he’s not going to take any opportunity he gets for granted. So I’m just excited to see how his future unfolds.”

Hurts threw for 1,061 yards with six TDs and four picks as a rookie, also rushing for 354 yards and three touchdowns. He should have plenty of opportunity to show what he can do under new head coach Nick Sirianni while sporting a new number in the upcoming season.