Josh Dobbs re-signs with Steelers

Josh Dobbs is headed back to the Steelers.

Dobbs’ agent Mike McCartney announced that his client has agreed to a one-year deal with the teams. Dobbs was a 2017 fourth-round pick in Pittsburgh and spent two years with the team before being traded to the Jaguars in September 2019. He spent the year in Jacksonville and returned to the Steelers after he was waived last September.

Dobbs appeared in one game last season and completed 4-of-5 passes for two yards. He was 6-of-12 for 43 yards and an interception in five 2018 appearances.

With Dobbs back, the Steelers now have four quarterbacks on their roster. Ben Roethlisberger, Dwayne Haskins, and Mason Rudolph are also on hand.