LB Jabril Cox will work out for teams three days before draft

Getty Images

Linebacker Jabril Cox will squeeze in a Pro Day workout a few days before the draft gets underway on April 29.

Cox did not work out with the rest of LSU’s draft prospects in March because of a hamstring injury. His agent Andy Ross announced on Wednesday that he will hold his own Pro Day for interested teams on April 26 in Baton Rouge.

Ross also shared a video showing Cox sprinting ahead of that announcement.

Cox began his collegiate career at North Dakota State and turned in two strong years for the FCS school before deciding to transfer to LSU. He had 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions, and an interception return for a touchdown during his lone year with the Tigers.