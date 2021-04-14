NFL says 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at team facilities

Getty Images

Americans have received more than 192 million COVID-19 shots, and more than 2 million of those shots have been administered at NFL facilities.

The league announced today that it has surpassed the 2 million doses milestone at teams’ stadiums and practice facilities.

Early this year, the NFL and all 32 teams committed to making their stadiums or facilities available for the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

“The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a letter to President Biden shortly after Biden’s inauguration. “To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials.”

That effort has been an undeniable success.