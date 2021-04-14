Pittsburgh man says he’ll file assault charges against Aaron Donald

Getty Images

It appears Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be facing an assault charge in Pittsburgh.

Lawyer Todd Hollis told KDKA that he is filing an assault charge against Donald on behalf of his client De Vincent Spriggs. Hollis said he will file those charges at Pittsburgh Police Zone 3.

According to Hollis, Spriggs was allegedly assaulted early last Sunday between 3 and 4 a.m. He also provided a picture that shows Spriggs with his right eye swollen shut, but there aren’t other details about the alleged incident.

Donald grew up in Pittsburgh and attended the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Rams with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft.