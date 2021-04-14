Rams “collecting more information” after assault accusation against Aaron Donald

Getty Images

The Rams have acknowledged the recent accusation that defensive tackle Aaron Donald assaulted a man over the weekend, while refraining from saying anything substantive about the case.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time,” the Rams said in a statement.

An attorney representing a man named De Vincent Spriggs says that he is filing charges against Donald, claiming that Donald assaulted him between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The attorney released a picture showing Spriggs with his eye swollen shut.

The alleged assault took place in Pittsburgh, where Donald grew up and played his college football.