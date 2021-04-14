Seahawks extend team president Chuck Arnold through 2027

Getty Images

Chuck Arnold joined the Seahawks as a P.R. intern in 1994. He’ll now serve as the team’s president through at least 2027.

The Seahawks announced that Arnold, president of the Seahawks and First & Goal, Inc., has had his contract extended. The deal puts Arnold, G.M. John Schneider (through 2027 draft), and coach Pete Carroll (through 2025) under contract well into the future.

“Chuck continues to do an exceptional job working with and supporting the football operation while assuring that the entire Seahawks organization remains an engaged and invested community leader unafraid to tackle tough challenges in our region,” Seahawks owner Jody Allen said in a statement issued by the team. “Stability, quality, and consistency of leadership is a key ingredient to our continued success and winning culture. I remain excited for the future of this organization both on and off the field.”

Arnold worked in ticket sales through 2010, when he became vice president of sales and marketing. He was named chief operating officer in 2013.

As a practical matter, Carroll runs the football operations. The fact that the team has thrived since he became head coach in 2010 contributes to his influence over the team. Arnold has been, and will continue to be, responsible for the business side of the operation.