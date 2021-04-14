Sheldon Rankins: I’m 100 percent healthy

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has dealt with several injuries over the course of his five-year career. But after signing a two-year, $17 million deal with the Jets in free agency, he’s expecting to put all those concerns behind him.

“I’m 100 percent healthy,” Rankins said Tuesday, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I feel like I’m able to do all the things I was able to do before and more, which is a blessing. At one point through the entire rehabilitation process for both legs there was time when I began to doubt that I would be able to do all of those things again. I can stand here and honestly say I’m good to go, and I feel like I can do any and everything on the field to be successful.”

Rankins tore his Achilles during the 2018 postseason and had another surgery on his right Achilles the following year to prevent another tear. He then missed four games in 2020 with a knee injury, but was still able to record 20 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and nine QB hits.

Rankins’ best season came in 2018, when he racked up 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits while starting all 16 games for New Orleans.