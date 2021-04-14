Texans sign Antony Auclair

Getty Images

The Buccaneers haven’t lost many players. They began the offseason with 25 free agents and have re-signed 13. Only four have ended up elsewhere, with eight remaining unsigned.

One of those four became a Texan on Wednesday.

Former Bucs tight end Antony Auclair has signed with Houston.

Auclair played eight games for Tampa Bay last season, with two starts. He has appeared in 40 games in his four seasons with the Bucs after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Auclair has only 10 receptions for 84 yards during his four seasons in the NFL. He missed six games last year while on injured reserve.

Auclair went to school at Université Laval in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

The other Bucs to sign elsewhere are offensive tackle Joe Haeg (Steelers), cornerback Ryan Smith (Chargers) and safety Andrew Adams (Eagles).