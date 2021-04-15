2021 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

Getty Images

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 29 and runs until Saturday, May 1. The Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, at multiple locations across downtown including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Jaguars will select first overall and are all but guaranteed to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is one of several prominent quarterbacks in this draft class, including BYU’s Zach Wilson, whom the Jets could take with the second pick. The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins in March and will now draft third overall.

Below are all 259 picks in all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks. Check out additional 2021 NFL Draft coverage, including news, trades, video analysis and more here.

2021 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from SEA)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Kansas City Chiefs

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars

34) New York Jets

35) Atlanta Falcons

36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)

37) Philadelphia Eagles

38) Cincinnati Bengals

39) Carolina Panthers

40) Denver Broncos

41) Detroit Lions

42) New York Giants

43) San Francisco 49ers

44) Dallas Cowboys

45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)

46) New England Patriots

47) Los Angeles Chargers

48) Las Vegas Raiders

49) Arizona Cardinals

50) Miami Dolphins

51) Washington Football Team

52) Chicago Bears

53) Tennessee Titans

54) Indianapolis Colts

55) Pittsburgh Steelers

56) Seattle Seahawks

57) Los Angeles Rams

58) Baltimore Ravens

59) Cleveland Browns

60) New Orleans Saints

61) Buffalo Bills

62) Green Bay Packers

63) Kansas City Chiefs

64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3 65) Jacksonville Jaguars

66) New York Jets

67) Houston Texans

68) Atlanta Falcons

69) Cincinnati Bengals

70) Philadelphia Eagles

71) Denver Broncos

72) Detroit Lions

73) Carolina Panthers

74) Washington Football Team (from SF)

75) Dallas Cowboys

76) New York Giants

77) Los Angeles Chargers

78) Minnesota Vikings

79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ)

80) Las Vegas Raiders

81) Miami Dolphins

82) Washington Football Team

83) Chicago Bears

84) Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

85) Tennessee Titans

86) New York Jets (from SEA)

87) Pittsburgh Steelers

88) Los Angeles Rams

89) Cleveland Browns

90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)

91) Cleveland Browns (from NO)

92) Green Bay Packers

93) Buffalo Bills

94) Kansas City Chiefs

95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection)

102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)

105) New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)