Bill Belichick feels Patriots have improved draft process this year

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said recently that he doesn’t feel the team has “done the greatest job the last few years” when it comes to drafting players and that he’d seen a change in that approach this offseason.

The man in charge of drafting those players thinks the change has been a positive one. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that he doesn’t think “the mission’s changed” as a result of recent results or Kraft’s feelings about the results, but that the he feels the team has improved the process this year.

“We’re always looking to get better. Always try to evaluate everything we do and find a better way to do it. It’s an annual process with the draft. . . . Always looking to do a better job,” Belichick said.

Belichick noted former Lions head coach Matt Patricia has been heavily involved in that process and that there are particular difficulties this year because of the way that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the usual beats of the offseason. He said there’s “less information than we usually have,” but that hasn’t stopped him from feeling the team has a better handle on it.